If you can’t afford to spay or neuter your pet, you still deserve your pet.
Responsible pet ownership is defined by how much you love and care for your pet. It is not defined by how much money you make.
Unfortunately, there have been some disappointing comments appearing on Facebook posts related to spaying/neutering. These comments were not written by trolls or animal rights activists. They were written by pet lovers who do not have the whole picture.
One wrote: “I mean really, if you can’t afford to spay/neuter, you can’t afford a pet.”
Another responded: “I agree. If you can ‘t afford to have the pet spayed and neutered, then you cannot afford to have the pet.”
The problem with this mindset is it shows both a lack of compassion for people and a lack of creativity.
Have we forgotten how to help one another?
To make a difference for animals, it’s important to support their caregivers. This support can happen in all sorts of ways; donating to a low-cost spay and neuter clinic is a good start. But, the very first step is to stop viewing someone as an undeserving pet owner due to not making a certain amount of money.
Rather than suggest someone is “undeserving” of his or her pet because it is not fixed, why not connect them with an organization that can help?
There are many organizations that have connections to all sorts of avenues that are affordable. One might even go so far as to foot the bill for the cost altogether just to keep the pet in the home and safe from breeding.
You will never know until you step up and ask.
So, the next time you hear this negativity on Facebook or any other media resource, step up and help find a way to help. Do not engage in backlashing the accuser, but instead, pull that person who needs help aside and let them know you are here for them and together you can figure it out.
