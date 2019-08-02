This is what happens when rescue, patience, medical treatment and adoption add together. You get one new and happy life.
Meet “Rocky.” When he came to PAC, he was very matted and when shaved down, he was found to have sores on his body, as well as being severely emaciated. Not knowing what the issue was, he was immediately vetted and a profile run on him to check for any hidden issues. A feline aids test was also performed and all checked out OK.
Rocky was just the result of neglect. He was the sweetest boy and got along very well with others. Soon after he was neutered and ready to go, a local family fell in love with him through the social media postings.
A trial date was set to see if Rocky would accept his new potential family and if the resident dogs and cats would accept him. It didn’t even take a week and he knew where home was. Rocky settled right in and began the healing process.
Today, Rocky is a beautiful long haired cat and has proven to be the most well mannered boy ever. We don’t always get this lucky but when we do, we reserve bragging rights as stories like this... make rescue so rewarding.
For information on how you to can make a difference, contact Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue — 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Find us on Facebook.