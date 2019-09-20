Meet “Shyanna.” She is a timid little sweetie with a big heart.
Shyanna wants love but will not push you for it. She would thrive in a home that is laid back and quiet. Inside only. If you are a little lonely and wouldn’t mind a little company, give PAC a call and come meet her. It would mean so much to her.
If you cannot commit to adopting, try our foster care program. It gets them out of the cages and into more home environments short term until a permanent home can be found.
For more information, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue — 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Like us on Facebook.