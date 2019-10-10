If you need another example of compassion and care, meet “Smalls.” He came to Paws and Claws as a surrender.
Smalls was full of thick hard mats, and although 2 years old, he is only 4 pounds, 12 ounces. This is as big as he will get as his growth is very stunted.
We didn't know the extent of Smalls' need until we recently almost lost him. Lethargic, cold and eyes fully dilated, he was brought to the veterinarian the next day. We were determined to find the cause. Found out he was impacted with ear mites and they had to flush the ears just to give treatment, fecal was clear but still there was something else. So they ran blood tests and everything was inconclusive. The best thing for now is to put him on some antibiotics and keep him comfortable in hopes that either something else rears it's head or he gets better and starts to eat.
The sores on his back were scabs from something we do not know, but it looks like someone tried to cut the mats off with scissors. But that will heal, and is.
Smalls is incontinent at this point and the cause is unknown, but he is still breathing, moving, purring, and looking for love. That is a good sign. Thanks to the aid of an appetite enhancer, he is finally starting to eat but still no sign of using the litter box so prayers for Smalls is needed please. Donations are helpful also and we continue to search for ways to heal this boy.
Ways to donate:
- PayPal: pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Please choose send to family and friends so we do not get charged a fee. Note: Smalls.
- Check: Paws and Claws, 116 Hiway Lane, International Falls, MN 56649.
- Pay on account at Rainy River Veterinary Hospital: 218-285-7044 (subject: Smalls-#511). Please leave an address when you do so we can properly thank you for your kindness.
- One more way you can help: Buy a ticket to the Cause for Paws fundraising event Oct. 19 and come have fun and support rescues like this. Tickets may be purchased at City Drug, Rainy River Veterinary Hospital and Burntside Consultants.
For more information, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue - 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Like us on Facebook.