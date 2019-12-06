Hello everyone! Meet our little and newest pumpkin, “Duncan.” His siblings were adopted within one day of getting their immunizations, leaving this little boy alone in foster care.
Although he is spoiled and all of his little furry needs are met, there is still something missing. Can you guess what that might be? You got it: Duncan needs a home.
That is where the true rescue lies — in a forever home.
He is a domestic plushy-haired boy, soft and cuddly. We are looking for an inside only home for Duncan so he can remain safe and secure. He is about 8 weeks old.
For more information on Duncan, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue — 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Like us on Facebook.