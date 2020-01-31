Let me start off by saying we apologize for not having a report last Saturday.
We have been busy with rescue and transporting animals this month. We were able to rescue and transport to other rescues in Minnesota, 13 cats/kittens and five puppies. The reason we transfer to other agencies most often than adopt is due to lack of funds to treat, vet and spay/neuter them all. There is also a larger chance at adoption in bigger cities and that is what is most important. Getting them out of cages and into homes.
We had the opportunity to be a part of a rescue this past week that involved a 5-month-old kitten that was in an abusive home. The kitten was from Virginia, and we were fortunate enough to have a family jump at the chance to make the trip to retrieve the kitten in time.
His name is “Tuleo” and he is a real trouper. Treated at Rainy River Veterinary Hospital, Tuleo suffered a broken tail, nerve damage in his front legs, and his whiskers were cut off. He is now in a special foster home where they will tend to his needs and help him rehabilitate so he can find a forever home.
Rest assure, this has all been documented and handled so the abuse will no longer continue in the home where he came from.
The most important thing to remember is please, if you are giving away pets, do your homework on the home they are going to. Abuse should never happen! There is no excuse for it if we are all careful where we place our pets if we are forced to re-home them.
Thanks to a support of compassionate people, Tuleo’s vet bill was covered. We thank all those involved in this tremendous rescue.
For more information on how you can help or to check on Tuleo’s progress, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue — 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Also follow us on Facebook.