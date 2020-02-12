A couple of weeks ago we wrote a story about "Tulio," the abused kitten from Virginia, Minn. For those that do not remember, he is a 5-month-old kitten that had his whiskers cut off, and badly abused to the point that he suffers from a broken tail and nerve damage.
We don't want to keep you hanging on his progress so we thought we would share with you an update.
He is a real trooper and is hanging in there the best he can. However, due to Tulio's injuries, he is having trouble going to the bathroom and is in quite a bit of pain. We discovered that he has nerve damage in his bowel system as well as his legs and possibly his body. We are continuing to monitor him in a structured, quiet, and loving foster home where they are giving him 24/7 round the clock care with warming bags, pain medication and medication to keep his stools soft.
It is a waiting game for Tulio, and it will take some time for him to recover from this horrendous ordeal he had to suffer and many more vet visits so they can monitor his progress.
There are so many more animals hurting in this world and we simply cannot help all of them, but in rescue we do our best to make sure that the ones that do cross our path, are given the chance they so richly deserve.
Paws and Claws is committed to giving 100 percent to those who are suffering, whether it be a stray or a family pet.
We want to thank the outpouring from the community that rallied to help with medical costs for Tulio along with sharing his story, following his story, and praying for his recovery. Prayers are still needed. Sometimes it takes a village to make a difference in one life.
If you would like more information on Tulio or how you can help, call us at 218-235-8735 or email us at pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. You can also find us on Facebook.
Not everyone has a happy ending, but everyone is given a fighting chance.
For more information, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue - 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Like us on Facebook.