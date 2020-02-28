Happy Leap year day. February was a very busy month for Paws and Claws.
You remember last week you read about “Sookie,” the blind cat. Well, Sookie is doing remarkably well. She now uses the litter box and can find her food with the greatest of ease. She has been adopted by a woman in the cities who is closely related to the Tuff Start Rescue, the ones that took her. Happy Tails for Sookie.
We also have great news for “Willy,” the one-eyed Guinea pig. He too has been adopted by the manager of Lake of the Woods Humane Society. We are so happy for Willy.
A call came in last week about a cat abandoned in an apartment in Big Falls. We were asked to take him. A kind citizen of International Falls offered to go get him and when we got him, he was so love starved. We named him “Loki,” and got him fully vetted and the very next day, Loki went to his forever home.
Then, a call came in last week as well about three chihuahuas that desperately needed help. One was blind, one was deaf and one was just the alpha female. None of which were house or potty trained. After a couple of calls to rescues asking for help, Arrow’s Heart Rescue near the cities, jumped at getting the trio and made the trip to International Falls to get them. They are a work in progress but up to the challenge and we thank them so much for the help.
“Tulio,” the abused kitten is doing remarkably well and was adopted by his foster family.
Last but not least, “Owena,” affectionately known as “Bunny,” now emerged from a frozen ditch by a postal worker in training. When she saw her, she thought she was just mousing around so went about her daily business. The next day, however, she was still in the exact same spot so she took it upon herself to rescue the cat only to find out that her legs and tail were frozen in the snow. She finally got her out and thawed her off and quickly called PAC. When we got her, she could not walk. Her face was bloody and her paws were twice the size they should have been. We took her into the vet and discovered no broken bones. All she needed is tender loving care and time. The vet who looked at her decided that she would love to foster her so she is now recuperating quite nicely with another great foster home.
Bunny, as her foster mom insisted on calling her because of her ears, will tend to her every need until she can be spayed and placed up for adoption. We truly have a wonderful community and a great network of wonderful fellow rescuers and it makes our job so much easier.
If you would like to donate to PAC to help us continue doing what we do, you can email a check to Paws and Claws Kooch County, 116 Hiway Lane, Int’l Falls, MN, or Paypal to pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Together we can continue to make a difference.