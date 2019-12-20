I am so serious about meeting you! I was told that you are looking for the perfect cat and waiting for one to come along.
I may have been a throwaway by someone, but I promise you I am more than what they saw.
I am affectionate because I am grateful for what I am given. I love to warm your heart, listen to your voice and I am so quiet and calm... I am very gentle.
All I need is a warm and compassionate person to see the potential in me. I am worth it.
FYI: I am spayed, up to date on shots, and prefer to stay indoors.
Thank you so much. — “Winter”
For more information, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue — 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Like us on Facebook.