As it states in the Paws and Claws Kooch County logo, cats and dogs aren't the only thing we rescue. If an animal needs help, and we have funding and space, we will do it.
“Zeus” is a silver fox rabbit that needs a loving home to mimic his foster home. He has been excluded alone in a cage outside and rabbits are social creatures so leaving him all alone was not an ideal situation. Foster mom wants to change his life and show him his self worth is more than that.
Zeus had a wellness check at Rainy River Veterinary Hospital and it went great. He will now be neutered very soon.
He is available for adoption to an approved home. His adoption fee is only $50 to a good family.
Zeus is a little shy, but making great strides in foster care. Foster mom has been working non-stop to socialize him and he is now coming out on his own, playing with toys and enjoying his space.
For more information on how to meet Zeus and see how you can make a difference, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue - 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Like us on Facebook.