A proposed tax increase to residents of the Littlefork Ambulance taxing district could be coming in 2021 to help attract needed volunteers to the service.
The Littlefork Ambulance Taxing District Board Monday approved the budget and tax levy which recommends a 134-percent increase, or $50,277, over what is currently collected. Public meetings will be held before the Littlefork City Council takes any action.
The need for an increase has been on the back burner for several years and is vital to keep the department afloat, said ambulance Chief Tom Donahou.
“We do not want to raise taxes if we don't have to,” he said, adding taxes haven't increased in 10 years. “But it's going to either be raise taxes, get more volunteers or close the service... that's basically what it's going to come down to.”
The increase may seem extreme on paper, but it doesn't come down to much per household. Donahou said on a $70,000 house within the district, the proposal is about an additional $15 annually. Should the increase be approved, pay rates for on-call volunteers would change as follows:
- Weekday days would increase from $3.75 per hour to $9 per hour, and weekday nights would be $6 per hour
- Weekend rates would increase from $4.30 per hour to $6 per hour
- Holidays would increase from $5.40 per hour to $9 per hour
The largest increase are daytime hours during the week because that is when volunteers are needed most, Donahou said.
“Most people are working during the day,” he said. “We feel an increase in pay would attract more volunteers and make it worth their while as a supplemental income.”
The ambulance department currently has 14 on-call volunteers, and shifts must be covered all day, everyday. Shifts are divided into two 12-hour periods, requiring at least four people - two per shift - to be on call daily.
“That means they're stuck at home,” Donahou said of volunteers who are on call. “We recommend these volunteers be able to make it to the (ambulance) garage in eight minutes or less when a call comes in.”
With one of the largest service areas in the country, Donahou said keeping the service is crucial. The Littlefork Ambulance district covers 1,450 square miles and runs past Margie, over to Ray and Voyageurs National Park. The area features all different types of terrain, making access to someone needing medical attention more challenging at times.
“We have to have ways to get to someone and get to them as quickly as possible,” Donahou said.
Without more volunteers, shuttering the Littlefork Ambulance Department could put pressure on neighboring communities, which could mean an increase in response time and ultimately, life or death.
Volunteer shortage
A shortage in ambulance service volunteers is not unique to Koochiching County. Nationwide, smaller departments are dealing with similar struggles.
The lack of volunteers has forced many ambulance services to turn to paid paramedics, however, Donahou said that isn't an option for Littlefork. Employees would have to be paid at least minimum wage, with benefits also factored in. The costs would be too great for the city to cover, he said.
In addition, the amount of time required to become a certified EMT could be a deterrent on top of low pay rates.
“The training requirement hours keep going up,” Donahou said. “When I first took the class, it was a 110-hour class and now it's pushing 200 hours.”
In addition, EMTs must have 48 refresher hours every two years, and must attend monthly training meetings.
“They're constantly having to do things and keep up on it,” Donahou said.
But while the chief talked about the needed requirements, he also told stories of times when patients were saved, times being on the service made a difference. It's clear the chief - a general contractor by day - truly enjoys his work in the medical field and has a passion for growing the department.
The passion appears to be a trend for others, too.
Donahou recalled a time in the 1980s where three people kept the Littlefork Ambulance service running by themselves for two years.
“People truly enjoy what they do when they're on this service,” Donahou said. “But it's OK to do it for the money, too. I understand. It needs to be financially sustaining. If a volunteer takes a lot of call and does runs, financially, they could do OK.”
The increase will now be considered by the Littlefork City Council and the Koochiching County Board for final approval.