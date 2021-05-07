Consumers with past-due electric and gas bills are urged to apply now for the Energy Assistance Program to avoid having their utility service disconnected.
The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission report that in Minnesota, about 360,000 households served by regulated utilities have past-due utility bills for electric and gas, with approximately $135 million in unpaid utility bills.
In March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic peacetime emergency began, the PUC adopted measures to ensure Minnesotans had reliable power to stay at home safely. After conducting a thorough review of consumer safeguards, including data submitted by the rate-regulated gas and electric utilities, the PUC ordered that, beginning in August 2021, regulated utilities can resume normal service, including utility disconnections for consumers who have unpaid utility bills.
Utilities can send disconnection notices starting June 1 and can begin disconnections Aug. 2. There are eight regulated, investor-owned companies that provide gas or electricity in Minnesota: CenterPoint Energy, Dakota Electric Association, Great Plains Natural Gas Co., Greater Minnesota Gas, Minnesota Energy Resources Corporation, Minnesota Power, Otter Tail Power, and Xcel Energy.
Utility consumers can avoid being disconnected by taking steps to:
1. Apply for the Energy Assistance Program
Consumers who have submitted an application that is pending OR has been approved for the Energy Assistance Program will be protected from utility disconnection for one year, through April 30, 2022. Households with incomes below 60 percent of the state’s median income may be eligible, which is about $65,000 in annual income for a household of four. Only the past three months of income are counted, and recent stimulus payments or pandemic unemployment insurance premiums are not counted
Minnesotans should apply now to determine if you are income-eligible for the Energy Assistance Program. Request an application or find your local service provider for the Energy Assistance Program here:
- Online: mn.gov/commerce/eap.jsp
- By phone: Call 800-657-3710 and press 1.
The Department of Commerce has expanded Energy Assistance by raising income eligibility and extending the deadline to apply to Sept. 1, 2021.
2. Request to set up a plan to repay what you owe
Consumers with past-due bills can call their utility and request to set up a plan to pay what they owe. Regulated utilities will not charge late fees or penalties for consumers who have entered and are complying with their plan for payment (including one missed payment if a consumer agrees to re-enter their plan).
Consumers who need assistance should call their utility to discuss available options. For additional help, the PUC Consumer Affairs Office (CAO) is available to answer questions and to provide consumer mediation services. Ratepayers can contact the CAO at 651-296-0406, or 1-800-657-3782. Email at customer.puc@state.mn.us.
Negative credit reporting has permanently ended for the regulated utilities
Under Order by the PUC, consumers who have past-due utility bills will not have those late bills reported to credit reporting companies. Overdue payments reported to credit reporting companies can result in consumers having lower credit scores and reducing the consumer’s ability to obtain credit or loans.