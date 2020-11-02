Pet of the Week

"Jill" is a female tabby. She came in with a broken jaw. She will get the wires in her jaw removed in a month. So until then, this sweetheart will be on wet food only.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety/
Please continue to support the Borderland Humane Society. Donations can be sent to Borderland Humane Society 1990 Valley Pine Circle Int’l Falls, MN 56649