Pet of the Week

"Elon" is a male tabby. He is only 5-1/2 weeks old and weighs about 1.15 pound. Elon has lots of energy and spunk.
All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption, so sometimes they are with us for a while even if they are pending adoption.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety/
Please continue to support the Borderland Humane Society. Donations can be sent to Borderland Humane Society 1990 Valley Pine Circle Int’l Falls, MN 56649