With all the extra snow this year, the plows have made some pretty big piles. One West Falls Estates tenant, Mary Lee Maruk, thought it would be fun to gather the tenants for a picture. She spread the word through the building and by the afternoon, a third of the apartment tenants worked their way to the biggest snow pile. A few braved the climb to sit at the top.
Playful tenants
- Tammie Calder
