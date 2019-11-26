Pumpkin. French silk. Apple. Scents of freshly baked pie wafted out of a Falls High School classroom Monday afternoon, tempting many in the building to come by and take a peek.
Students in Karla Line’s family and consumer science class teamed up around stand mixers, whipping together filling for French silk pies while apple pies baked in the ovens and pumpkin pies lay cooling on racks all around them.
The students were hard at work this week baking the festive treats to be served at the annual community Thanksgiving Day dinner at the local Elks Lodge on Thursday.
The Elks Lodge 1599 and Stewart’s Super One will once again host the annual free community meal from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Elks Lodge at 215 Third St.
Fresh turkey and all of the trimmings will be served. All are welcome to attend.
The lodge’s Facebook page encourages anyone willing to help to come to the lodge at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.