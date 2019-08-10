Teams are traveling from 28 countries across the world to Baudette to represent their nations in competition at the 2019 World Ploughing Contest Aug. 30-Sep. 1.
The competition comes to the United States every 30 years. It was in Germany last year and will be in Russia this year.
Lake of the Woods Tourism in Baudette is hosting the 2019 contest.
"This is serious business," said Joe Henry, executive director Lake of the Woods Tourism in a news release. "Many of the competitors are actually shipping their tractors and ploughs across the ocean ultimately ending up at the site of this year's worldwide contest twp miles south of Baudette."
Competitive ploughing is extremely popular in Europe. Ireland's National Contest attracts 300,000 spectators over three days each and every year. Less known in the U.S., event organizers are optimistic a combination of interest and curiosity will motivate people to attend, he said.
Competitors pull a two bottom mouldboard plough with a tractor and get points based on many criteria including straightness, depth of furrow, cleanliness of rows, height of rows, said the release.
Competitors plough two different crops during the contest, stubble and grassland. Each crop has a different root structure and ploughs differently. "Grassland is very unforgiving," he said.
Festivities
- Listen to five bands will perform daily, including Grammy Award winner Clay Hess.
- See a display from businesses showing wide variety of products and services
- Experience a variety of local cuisine, offered throughout the event
- Rub elbows with friends from around the world at the International Beer Garden
- Take in the vintage tractor and plough displays
- Learn about ploughing of the past at the draft horse and mule demonstrations
"The 2019 World Ploughing Contest is a once in 30 year opportunity to take in a cultural activity celebrated around the world," Henry said in the release. "The use of the mouldboard plough for many farmers is something of the past. It has significance however as an important stepping stone to where we are today uniting the world of farmers and agriculture. The mantra of the World Ploughing Organization is Pax arva colat. Translated, it means, 'Let peace cultivate the land.'"