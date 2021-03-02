Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Injury: Deputies responded Saturday to a report of a snowmobile accident on Rainy Lake in front of a 3473 County Road 46, where deputies found Andrew Strand, 23, International Falls. The reporting party stated they saw the snowmobile hit something and the rider was thrown from the machine, got up and walked back toward the sled before collapsing. Strand was semi-conscious and had an obvious head injury. Deputies and paramedics were able to load him into a rescue sled and transport him to a waiting ambulance, which transported to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the International Falls Ambulance and the U.S. Border Patrol.
Burglary: David Murphy, Hermantown, reported Feb. 9 that someone broke into his property at 10815 Highway 1. It was found that four buildings on the property had been entered by force and missing are two .22 rifles as well as two BB guns.
International Falls Fire Department
Gas leak: Officials responded to a report of a smell of gas at Nomad Hotel, 10 Riverview Blvd., but instead found a burst water pipe.