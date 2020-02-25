Most people, young and old, likely agree that a warm, fuzzy blanket can lessen the cares of the world, even if just slightly and for a brief period.
That’s why Rae Lynn Hastings serves as the chapter coordinator of “Project Linus” in northern Minnesota.
Hastings, who graduated from International Falls, said she needed something to do after her husband died, following several years of caring for him as he suffered with Lewy body dementia.
The retired nurse said she’d moved back to Bemidji and bought a house following his death and began tearing walls down, making the house her own.
When a friend encouraged her to find another way to deal with her grief, Hastings agreed.
“As long as I am busy, I am good,” she said of mourning that resulted in “meltdowns.”
Her friend pointed to a newspaper story she’d seen about a woman who began making blankets for children and started “Project Linus,” a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides new, handmade quilts, afghans and fleece blankets to seriously ill, displaces or traumatized children, newborn to age 18.
The project started in 1995, after organizer Karen Loucks read a about a 3-year-old girl whose special “blankie” helped her get through more than two years of chemotherapy, and she thought it could help others, said Project Linus’ website.
Hastings began to investigate, and found out there were only five chapters in the metro area of Minnesota before she started the northern chapter. The chapter covers from Grand Rapids west to Thief River Falls and north to International Falls, she said.
She said Project Linus not only comforts the young recipients, but also brings a sense of worth, fun and camaraderie to those involved on the other end.
Now, she’s looking for help in “her old stomping ground,” International Falls, to collect and distributed blankets to children in hospitals, shelters, social service agencies, “or anywhere that a child might be in need of a big hug,” said the group’s website.
“I know there is a big need for it up here,” Hastings said of the region. She got some help recently from students at the Voyageur Expeditionary School who helped delivery blankets to Housing Matters, a local shelter in Bemidji.
“Those are the places I am looking for,” she said. “Family shelters and emergency housing.”
When she visits family in Borderland Friday, she said she hopes to connect with people who can help make and collect the blankets, which she would pick up and sew “Project Linus” label on each and then deliver the blankets where they are needed.
Already, thanks to a friend, Ranier Community Building has become a designated drop-off site, where people may drop blankets or materials to make blankets, and she said she wants to set up more sites.
“I want to get the word out if they have a need for them to call me, text me, email me — whatever,” she said. “I will bring up a load — as many as they need or as many as I can bring.”
She will also accept donations of material, yarn and fleece which she will turn over to people able to make the blankets, and encourage civic groups, schools, senior centers to consider taking on Project Linus.