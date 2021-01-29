Workers at Good Samaritan Society - International Falls dressed in blue Friday in recognition of Project Blue Light, which honors “frontline workers,” ranging from nurses and doctors to grocery store and gas station workers.
The project asked residents, businesses and governments to light porches, yards, statues blue. Locally, Smokey Bear Park and other places will be lit blue through Sunday.
The project honors those workers who have risked their own health and safety, as well as the health and safety of their loved ones, to carry out their critical duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project is the result of an idea that started with staff of the Arrowhead Region Public and Tribal Health Group, of which Koochiching County is a member, to honor those frontline personnel who have been working relentlessly to keep their communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.