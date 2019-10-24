BIRCHDALE – Officials this week learned breaks were applied to a cold weather testing project expected to develop west of International Falls.
Koochiching Economic Development Authority Director Paul Nevanen Wednesday told the KEDA Board that Craig Hopkins of Automotive Testing Solutions, had to put on hold a project to construct a cold weather testing facility near The Junction, at the intersection of Highways 11 and 71.
“Without providing a great deal of details, he said that he and his corporate partner could not agree on terms for the facility and he was forced to stop his planning process,” Nevanen said. “This is very disappointing... (Hopkins) was very disappointed as well.”
Hopkins had a purchase agreement for the 290 acres between Highway 71 and County Road 79, however, there was an out-clause, which he exercised.
The project has been on officials' radar for several months, gaining support for the potential investment in Koochiching County.
In August, the property was rezoned from an agriculture/forestry district to a commercial district. The Planning and Zoning Commission met Aug. 8, and according to minutes from that meeting, County Environmental Service Specialist Steve Blair said nearby property owners asked if the property would still be rezoned if the sale didn't go through.
Koochiching County commissioners in August said because the conditional use permit was specific to Hopkins' request, the property would go back to its original zoning if the project disintegrates.
Other business
Also Wednesday, the board discussed the ongoing effort to find a tenant for the Kmart building, which will be vacant at the end of the year after the store closes.
So far, officials are running into challenges.
“I reached out to Target Corporation and talked to their regional real estate director,” Nevanen said. “In this retail environment, brick and mortar is really tough. For them to invest in a new store, it's really going to be driven by demographics, and population, and data.”
Target officials told Nevanen International Falls' market is too small and they are focusing on larger areas.
“I think that's going to be the response from a lot of these folks,” he said. “What I did try to impress upon them is our market area extends into Canada and our population is larger...I think people lose site of that... Our hope is that we can get some interest from a retailer.”
International Falls Mayor Harley Droba said a recent social media post about what appeared to be a job postings for a local Target, stirred up rumors the store may be coming to the area.
“Minneapolis Target stores were advertising for employees in International Falls,” he said. “It shows... we do have good, quality employees in northern Minnesota.”
In addition, Droba said the interest the post generated locally in such a small period of time shows how critical it is to find a tenant for the building.
“Whatever retailer it ends up being, it's so important to our economy,” he said.
Nevanen said after Wednesday's meeting, he had an appointment with property owners of the Kmart building to explore options and provide market information.
Birchdale location
Because KEDA serves all communities in Koochiching County, it's the board goal the board to meet in locations outside of International Falls. The KEDA Board is made up of International Falls city councilors, Koochiching County Board commissioners and at-large members,
Wednesday's meeting in Birchdale allowed board members to touch base with residents who live west of International Falls, including Indus Principal Laurie Bitter.
Bitter highlighted Indus employees who really invest in the small school, which attracted 24 new students this year.
“There are a lot of good things happening in Indus,” she said. “We have a lot of pride there.”