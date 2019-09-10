“If you or someone you know is having trouble affording telephone service, you may be eligible for assistance that will significantly reduce your monthly bills,” said Katie Sieben, the chair of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.
Access to local emergency services and community resources is vital to low-income and elderly residents. The Commission wants Minnesota residents to “stay connected” and is reaching out to those who need phone service but can’t afford it. During “Lifeline Awareness Week,” Sept. 9-13, the Commission will promote the Lifeline Program, which offers discounts to help residents have access to telephone service.
Under the federal Lifeline program, telephone customers who participate in, or are eligible for, certain assistance programs are able to receive a basic telephone service discount. It is in the form of a credit of $9.25 per month. This discount is available with landline service providers, broadband providers, and many wireless providers who offer free cellphones. Minnesota’s Telephone Assistance Plan also offers citizens who qualify for Lifeline a $7 discount on landline phone service, which can be combined with the federal Lifeline credit for a greater discount.
To apply for benefits, contact local landline or wireless Lifeline provider or the Commission. The agency can be reached at 651-296-0406, 800-657-3782, consumer.puc@state.mn.us, or visit the website at www.mn.gov/puc.