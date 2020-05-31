Purple and gold was celebrated Sunday afternoon as the Falls High School class of 2020 graduated in a drive-in ceremony.
Like other graduation ceremonies across the nation, the event didn't have the traditional look due to concerns of COVID-19 and guidelines set by the Minnesota Department of Education and other agencies. Still, those involved came together to make the parking lot ceremony memorable for the graduates.
Student speakers were Gracie Bahr, Holly Wold, Maddy Olson and Kady Ruport. Instead of the traditional applause from the crowd, each of the girls' speeches were followed by horns honking.
FHS teacher Karla Line was the ceremony's keynote speaker. She acknowledged how the group had their senior year cut short.
"You didn't get a chance to say goodbye," she said. "But you didn't give up, you kept going, and that is what got you here today. You are the reason why we celebrate...You are the class that is chosen to make history. You are the class that is unforgettable."
Line also said the seniors were born into a time of uncertainty - the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Now, they're graduating during a pandemic.
"(You're) leaving your mark in history again," she said. "In a world filled with uncertainty, you've shown us that no matter what life throws at you, nothing can stop you."
Following the ceremony, the seniors and their families paraded down 11th street where they were cheered on by other family members, friends and the community.