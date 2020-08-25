An open house on a proposal to establish a boat access, parking spaces and boat cleaning station in Ranier is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Ranier Community Building.
Social distancing and face coverings will be required for those who attend the meeting.
The plans for the Duluth Street project are included on the city’s website, raniermn.govoffice2.com, under the “News” tab.
People who would like additional information may contact Ranier Administrator Sherril Gautreaux by emailing cityofranier@frontiernet.net or calling 286-3311.
The proposal for a boat access, with boat launch, parking and and aquatic invasive species boat washing station, has been discussed for several years, with different ideas considered and proposed.
City officials have said the existing boat ramp at the end of Spruce Street has been deemed obsolete and unsafe, because of additional traffic in the area, by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Should the new access be completed, that boat ramp would be closed, city officials have said.
Mayor Dennis Wagner, in a brief discussion Monday, said he’s excited to share the plans with the public.
Gautreaux answered some questions about the project posed by The Journal in an effort to inform the public about the proposal prior to the meeting.
Q: What is the aim of the open house?
Gautreaux: The aim of the open house is to allow the public to review the draft plans for the Duluth Street boat launch, public access parking and aid station.
Q: Will people have the opportunity to voice their opinion of the plans?
Gautreaux: People always have the opportunity to voice their opinion of the plans. Ranier residents don’t ever seem to hold back their opinions. Residents are encouraged to put their comments in writing.
Q: Is the open house considered a required public meeting?
Gautreaux: The review of the draft plans is not a required public meeting of the council.
Q: Are these still proposed plans?
Gautreaux: The plans are in draft form.
Q: Have the plans been reviewed and approved by an engineer?
Gautreaux: The plans are still in draft form.
Q: Will there need to be ordinance or zoning changes to implement the plans?
Gautreaux: The council will have to decide if it wants to draft or amend any ordinances.
Q: What are the next steps? Does the council still need to adopt the plans?
Gautreaux: The properties have been surveyed and preliminary plans have been developed. The plans will continue to be fleshed out.
Q: Is there concern about the safety of boats coming through the rapids to get to the proposed landing?
Gautreaux: All the residents that live on Rainy Lake must go through the rapids and don’t seem to have an issue with the rapids. If the water is high, folks can use a different launch as there are many available launches in the area.