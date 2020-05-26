Quinn Nystrom won the Minnesota DFL endorsement for the 8th Congressional District with an overwhelming 78 percent of the vote on the first ballot.
Opponents Galylene Spolarich and Soren Sorenson took 18 percent and 1.5 percent of the vote, respectively.
The Minnesota DFL Party Sunday announced its endorsements for the United States House of Representatives following virtual congressional district conventions. Online balloting took place from May 16 to May 23.
DFL Party-endorsed candidates for Congress will address the public during the 2020 DFL Party State Convention on Sunday, beginning at 3 p.m.. Those interested in attending can tune in at Facebook.com/MinnesotaDFL and Youtube.com/MinnesotaDFL.
Nystrom provided the following about her campaign.
“This campaign is based on the belief that nobody in the wealthiest country on earth should be forced to choose between paying their mortgage or going to the doctor when they are sick” she said. “I am running to strengthen the middle class, and rural America, which is often ignored by politicians in Washington.”
Nystrom pointed to inequities in the healthcare system, as millions of Americans have lost their insurance and income as their businesses closed, sometimes forever, because of the pandemic.
“I’ve spent my life fighting against pharmaceutical companies, and in Washington I won’t be afraid to take on the big corporations that have made it harder for the middle class to get ahead” Nystrom said following the nomination.”
The nomination was a result of three rounds of balloting starting with the precinct caucuses in February. Delegates were elected from the precincts to their county conventions, then from the county convention to the state convention. The state convention was delayed this year; however, due to COVID-19 concerns.
About Nystrom
Nystrom is a fourth generation resident of Crow Wing County. She has dedicated her life to advocating for accessible healthcare and affordable prescription drug coverage.
As a teenager, she was chosen by the American Diabetes Association to be their National Youth Advocate and began traveling across the country to raise awareness about diabetes.
At 28, Quinn became the youngest person – and only woman at the time – to serve on the Baxter City Council. While serving she was the council liaison for the Community Behavioral Health Hospital and worked with local law enforcement to crack down on sex trafficking.