The Rainy Lake Community Orchestra performed Saturday during Ranier Daze as a precursor to its annual summer string camp this week.
The first rehearsals were held Sunday at the Ranier Community Building, and will continue throughout the week, culminating in a free concert on Friday.
The concert is open to the public and takes place at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Ranier Community Building. A free will offering will be accepted.
The Rainy Lake Sinfonia, which includes youth and less experienced players, rehearses from 4 to 5 p.m. each day, through Thursday. The Rainy Lake Orchestra, adult and advanced students, practice from 5:30 to 7 each day.
Professional musicians from Chicago, Minneapolis, St. Cloud, Williams, Minn., Roseau, Minn., North Carolina, Virginia and Winnipeg, are sharing their expertise and experience at the camp this week.
Guest soloist Kristen Sampson, a New York City opera singer performing worldwide, is involved in this year's camp.