Matt and Alissa Sabbe watch the sunset on Rainy Lake, while visiting with family in Borderland.
top story
Rainy Lake sunset
Colton Jeffries1
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar statement on closure of The Journal
- VNP update - Gold Portage Fire at the west end of Lake Kabetogama
- Board to consider draft 2nd Amendment motion
- Robert Paul Naland
- Van Lynn Road overpass project gets $3 million
- Goodbye and thank you
- Shawn Horne, 51
- Michael Hugh Anderson
- Barb and Dave Trompeter
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Community can't afford the loss of more local businesses