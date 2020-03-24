I'm not the biggest fan of ice fishing, but I've really been enjoying family time these last several days.
While we miss dance practices, visiting family and friends and walking through a crowd without thinking twice; my husband, two daughters and I are enjoying time together.
We've spent the last two nights on Rainy Lake taking advantage of fresh air while hoping to catch some fish.
My sister and her family joined us, but in order to stay safe, we stay at least 6 feet apart at all times. Who knew we could still have fun from a distance?
While these days are uncertain and create a lot of stress, escaping to the great outdoors offered temporary relief for us and allowed our children to run off some pent up energy.
Rainy Lake really can be a cure for almost anything.