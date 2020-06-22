A Fourth of July tradition that has grown in popularity over the years will continue this summer on Rainy Lake.
And the family who started the Grindstone Island Boat Parade has more of a reason to organize it this year.
The parade, which began with about 15 boats in 2013, and grew to more than 60 boats last year, will cruise past area resorts July 4, but a face will be missing from the lineup.
Larry Roche, who came up with the idea for the local event, died May 24 after a brief battle with lung cancer. He was 74 years old.
“Larry would want us to do this,” said Alyce Mannausau, Larry's sister-in-law, who has helped organize the parade over the years. “We thought about taking a year off, but people need this, this year more than ever.”
The event aims to be fun for the whole family, and Alyce and her husband, Larry Mannausau, said people are encouraged to decorate their boats and line up around 5:30 p.m. July 4 in front of the Roche/Mannausau cabin on the southeast corner of Grindstone.
There will be two lead boats and two jet skies with neon flags, to help keep order in the line up, which will parade in front of Sha Sha Resort, Island View Lodge and Thunderbird Lodge in a follow-the-leader format.
“We just want it to be fun,” Alyce said, adding there's a traveling trophy awarded to the winning boat. Last year's winners, Deb and Randy Ciminski, will judge the 2020 contest.
Plan for fun
The idea for the event came when members of the the Roche/Mannausau families were sitting in the front porch of the Grindstone Island cabin – a spot where many memories have been made over the years.
“I think Larry saw a boat parade in a magazine and thought it was something we should do here,” Alyce said. “He was really all about it.”
The first summer the parade route went around Grindstone Island, but most of the people in the parade were those who own cabins on the island.
“There was nobody to look at us,” Alyce said with a laugh. “So then we started to include the resorts.”
Over the years, competition within participants has increased, but the foundation of fun – what Roche would have wanted – remains.
“With everything going on this year, we knew this was something people needed,” Alyce said. “Larry loved the boat parade so much.”
Recalling memories of Roche brought smiles to Alyce and Larry's faces. Dubbed the “bad Larry” because there were two at the cabin, Roche was known for his willingness to have a good time.
“He was always full of jokes,” said Larry Mannausau, also known as “the good Larry.”
“He was kind of a rascal, in a way,” Alyce added. “He was always laughing and he had a deep laugh that came from his toes up. He taught us all about being positive and saw the bright side of everything... We know he'll be looking down on us this year.”
For more information on the parade, call Alyce with questions at 218-349-9982.