Raising awareness of Direct Support Professionals, or DSPs Recognition Week Sept. 13-19, regional nonprofit organization, the Occupational Development Center, ODC, extends gratitude and appreciation toward the many DSPs that continue to work in dedication to providing their services and guidance to hundreds of individuals across northern Minnesota.
DSPs have often been overlooked while continuing to serve on the frontlines throughout the pandemic. As the primary providers of community-based support services for tens of thousands of individuals with disabilities in Minnesota, DSPs employed by ODC and similar organizations are valued for their work in building close, respectful, and trusted relationships with clients to assist them in reaching their full potential.
These essential services allow individuals with disabilities to stay connected to family, friends, coworkers, and their communities. DSPs serve as mentors to clients as they pursue life and work skills training and explore employment opportunities, which helps these individuals define and live a quality life of their own.
Supporting informed choices and person-centered practices, ODC provides access to quality training programs designed to prepare prospective DSPs in service of clients to assist with job exploration and matching with an ideal employer.
More than ever before, DSPs have shown they are instrumental in ensuring safety while continuing to maintain dedicated support and care for those they serve. ODC would like to recognize these valued team members for their ongoing service.
Located at 1600 20th Avenue West in International Falls, ODC is a nonprofit organization specializing in offering employment training and support for populations of individuals with diverse disabilities and vocational needs. Working in partnership with community businesses, ODC helps provide options for inclusive and sustainable employment that result in greater independence. Learn more at odcmn.org.