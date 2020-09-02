RANIER — A meeting to review draft plans for a Ranier boat access drew criticism, support, questions, suggestions and about 30 people to the Ranier Community Building Tuesday.
Tom Dougherty, chairman of the project’s steering committee, led the meeting by describing how the idea for the boat access began — concern about lack of parking near the existing ramp — and added that the city has already received a $200,000 Legislative-Citizens Committee on Minnesota Resources grant to establish the ramp and some parking at Seven Oaks, with additional parking behind the Ranier Community Building, where there are now tennis courts.
The plans for the Duluth Street project are included on the city’s website, raniermn.govoffice2.com, under the “News” tab.
The meeting included attendance by other steering committee members, including Ranier Councilor Ron Wilcox — the only Ranier councilor attending the meeting, along with committee members Larry Keep and Mike Heibel. The members invited people to take large copies of the plans and walk the area at Seven Oaks Park, off Duluth Street, and then provide ideas about what they like, don’t like and would like to see added or deleted to the plans.
The meeting grew contentious at times, with exchanges between Susan Swendsen and John Bruggeman, who own property on Duluth Street, and Dougherty, as well as other Ranier residents attending who voiced support, or interest in hearing more about the project from the committee members.
Swendsen read a 10-point list of reasons she opposes the project, with a statement she attributes to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff, that there is no need for another boat launch on the Rainy River, since the Pat Roche Memorial Access, further west, is seldom used. In addition, she distributed information from a variety of sources, which she says point to no need for the boat ramp, and that the proposed ramp would be unsafe.
Swendsen and Bruggemen stressed that the plans distributed at the meeting could be changed, because they are not considered final.
Sharon Ball, who owns the property bordered by Duluth Street and the alley adjacent to the Canadian National Railway tracks, also said she was opposed to the plans and thought the council would attend the open house to hear resident’s views. She left the meeting after stating her opposition and that she would be the Ranier resident most impacted by the proposal.
Wilcox told those gathered the meeting was aimed at showing the draft plans to residents and asking them to share in writing their comments, concerns, and suggestions, so the council could review them and consider whether changes are needed to the plans.
Dougherty also encouraged people to email, drop a note, or talk to the council about their thoughts on the plans. People who would like additional information, or to make their thoughts known, may contact Ranier council by emailing cityofranier@frontiernet.net or calling 286-3311.
Meanwhile, others in attendance, including June Fulton, Amanda LaGoo and Jeff McHarg, encouraged the committee to discuss the plans, and asked Swendsen to allow the discussion to continue.
LaGoo said the plans represent Ranier’s future, which she said could be progressive and inviting to both residents and visitors.
McHarg asked Swendsen whether she would continue to oppose the project should a survey of Ranier residents show support to move forward with the project.
Another resident, who said she’d just moved back to the community, questioned, like Swendsen and Bruggeman, the transparency of the council and the proposal. She asked that the council conduct an email survey of residents, and asked whether the committee reached out to people about the project.
“This is an attempt to push things through by a committee with various business interests,” Swendsen said. “This does none of the residents of Ranier any good.”
Another woman who said she lives across from the area, said she wants peace and quiet, not boats launching.
Heibel said he talked to many people, who agreed the existing boat ramp is not sufficient because of the congestion in the area. In addition, he said Seven Oaks Park will be enhanced by the project.
A question about trees being cut, the committee members said, shows why the meeting is needed.
“The problem is, you are listening to a lot of misinformation,” Wilcox said.
Fulton and LaGoo said they favored the plan and believed others should get a chance to hear form the committee and offer support and ideas.
LaGoo said she walked the route, which is posted on site, and then came to the city office to ask questions prior to the meeting. She encouraged people to do the same so they would better understand the plans.
Fulton said she understands why Swendsen is opposed to the project -because it will change Swendsen’s view and area, but said she does not want it represented that the whole community is opposed to the project. She said she believes other support it.
Swendsen said a petition opposing the project received 75 resident’s signatures last year, and that represents plenty of Ranier residents.
Some attending were clearly there to ask questions and get a closer look at larger copies of plans.
Bob DeGross, who said he boats to Ranier for social reasons, asked questions about the other options the committee considered before proposing Seven Oaks Park.
One man, who said he has handicaps and is unable to walk far, questioned the parking plan, with the committee members pointing to the concern as a reason for the meeting, adding they would consider adding a handicap parking spot closer to the ramp, if possible. The man also wondered about overnight parking, which the committee agreed would not be a good idea and should be addressed.
“Those are the things that we want to hear about,” the committee members said, urging residents to write their ideas down for the council to consider.
Dougherty said an engineering firm and a survey company were involved in creating the draft plans.
In addition, Dougherty said the park would establish a reason to keep CN Railway from seeking to make the lift bridge a two-way track, which would take up more space in the city’s Seven Oaks Park.
The proposal for a boat access, with boat launch, parking and and aquatic invasive species boat washing station, has been discussed for several years, with different ideas considered and proposed.
City officials have said the existing boat ramp at the end of Spruce Street has been deemed obsolete and unsafe, because of additional traffic in the area. Should the new access be completed, that boat ramp would be closed, city officials have said.