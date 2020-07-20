Ranier Daze, the community's annual summer festival, is another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ranier City Council, in committee, agreed last week to cancel the August celebration, after Berta Wilcox, of the Ranier Recreation Club, informed the council that the club voted to not participate in Ranier Daze or Labor Day festivities.
The council is expected affirm cancellation of the event at its next regular council meeting Tuesday.
Meanwhile, councilors discussed using some of the $44,000 it received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to pay for COVID-19 preparedness work. The money can pay wages, the purchase of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, as well as items to prepare the Ranier Municipal Liquor Store for outdoor seating, unemployment wages and utilities when the store was closed.
City Administrator Sherril Gautreaux reported the remaining amount can be used for small business grants, for which the Koochiching Economic Development Authority and the Small Business Development Center are developing applications and a screening process.
KEDA and SBDC officials have asked that the cities and Koochiching County work with KEDA and SBDC to centralize the process. SBDC would serve as they the clearing house, with a member from each entity to serve on an application review committee.
Gautreaux told the council that Joanne Smith, SBDC consultant, explained that 10 percent of county funds will initially go into the grant program for small businesses and nonprofits until the county's COVID-19 expenses are determined.
The council is expected to appoint someone to represent Ranier on the committee before the next council meeting.
Meanwhile, Gautreaux reported a "healthy discussion" was conducted during the committee meeting about wearing face masks. The council decided to table any further mask requirements until the next council meeting, while awaiting guidance from the Minnesota Governor's Office.
Liquor store
The council accepted the June liquor store report, which showed a net profit of $6,967, while operating June 10 at half capacity as required by the state, and with the first two weeks in June of only outdoor seating due to COVID-19.
Liquor Store Manager Jenn Seegert said the liquor store is experiencing a decline in business this month because no events are able to be held, and perhaps the recent spike in positive COVID-19 tests locally.
The year-to-date net profit is $12,063 compared to June 2019 with a net profit of $6,497 and a 2019 year-to-date net profit of $20,943.
Wilcox said pull tab sales for June were down between $2,000 and $2,500 from before the shut-down.
A "healthy discussion of COVID-19 preparedness practices at the liquor store" was also held, reported Gautreaux.
Water projects
Gautreaux reported that the city was not selected for a $1.5 million federal Boating Infrastructure Grant Program, or BIGP, to assist in a safe harbor/ transient dock or pier, that would accommodate boats longer than 26 feet and is aimed at increasing public access for boat recreation. She said the city can reapply before the end of this month.
In addition, she said Legislative-Citizens Committee on Minnesota Resources recommendation for funding for the project has not moved forward. The LCCMR grant was to be used as a matching grant for the BIGP. The Minnesota Legislature has not acted on the LCCMR recommendation for funding. The Legislature is now meeting in its second special session of the year, and there have been no indications action will be taken on the grants.
Gautreaux reported that surveying and staking for a boat landing and parking lot will begin soon and then further plans can be produced.
Road plans
The committee appointed Mayor Dennis Wagner to the Northeast Koochiching County Transportation Committee to provide input on a plan to make road improvements in International Falls and to its east in Ranier and Koochiching County.
The plan is led by Arrowhead Regional Development Commission Planning, on behalf of Minnesota Department of Transportation District 1.
The transportation committee is expected to begin meeting in August.
Gautreaux reported that ARDC earlier had indicated the three local governments involved in the improvements would be required to provide some matching dollars, but will not now require that local money.
"A primary goal of the plan is to develop a shared community vision for Trunk Highway 11 through International Falls, which is currently scheduled for improvements in 2027," said the ARDC website. "A secondary goal is to develop a vision for northeast Koochiching County’s transportation system, which may need a plan to leverage grants and other available funding."
In other roadwork business, the council provided a resolution of support, as requested by Koochiching County Engineer Dave Reimer, of the County State Aid Highway 20 construction plan, to be forward to the state. The plan involves between Spruce Street to Oak Avenue to provide for diagonal parking.
Gautreaux reported the project is waiting a plan review from Minnesota Power and Minnesota Department of Transportation, and that Reimer indicated the project could take place in 2021.
The council noted that area residents should contact Reimer about the plan, should they have questions.
Other business
In other business, the committee agreed to reschedule the August committee meeting to Aug. 13 due to the Aug. 11 primary election. The council was also notified that the filing period for a council member and mayor position, to be filled by the Nov. 3 general election, opens July 28 and closes Aug. 11.
It also agreed to provide, as requested by Ward Merrill, executive director of Backus Community Center, a letter to Minnesota Housing Finance Agency in support of financing the Alexander Baker housing project.