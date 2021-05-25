The Ranier City Council May 11, in committee reviewed the April report by Ranier Municipal Liquor Store Manager Jenn Seegert, who said the bar would start scheduling summer events, since on May 7 state rules allowed it to stay open until 1 a.m. The bar is required to operate at 75 percent capacity until May 28.
Liquor prices are slowly increasing, she added, causing an increase in some drink prices, adding she will stay aware of product prices and adjust accordingly.
The April operating statement showed a net profit of $3,403 compared to April 2020 with a net loss of $1,812, due to COVID-19 restrictions, and April 2019 with a net loss of $1,200.01. The year to date net profit is $13,891 compared to 2020 at $8,931 and 2019’s year to date net profit of $9,2120.
The council agreed to recommend approval at its May 18 meeting of a resolution authorizing the change of the city's name to Ranier, for mailing addresses in the portions of Ranier recently annexed into the city limits. Gautreaux reported she worked with staff with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office to understand the procedure for changing the post office address for those residents. The post office address will be changed to Ranier 56649, but she reported it could not be changed to the desired Ranier 56668.
In other business, the council:
- Agreed to recommend May 18 reissuance of general obligation street construction bonds issued in 2018 at lower interest rate; the rate is now 3.75 percent, reports city Administrator Sherril Gautreaux. The city's public finance advisor Mike Bubany, David Drown & Associates, advised the bond could be called, reissued possibly at 1.5 percent, saving the city $41,026 over 13 years. Rates would be calculated when the city submits an application. The council agreed to seek a Minnesota Rural Water Association's Micro Loan to finance the reissuance.
- Will seek information from Koochiching County Engineer Dave Reimer about an increase in the city's share of the cost for the County State Aid Highway 20 reconstruction project in Ranier. Gautreaux reported a bill from Koochiching County Highway Department for $31,161 is related to aligning Main Street with Spruce Street. In August 2019, Ranier had committed to specific non-participating costs estimated to be $22,413, she reported.
- Agreed that Councilors Jennifer Lahmayer and Ron Wilcox would meet with resident John Bruggeman to go over the best places to attach the floating docks at Duluth Street dock.
- Heard from Kevin Boyum about the city owned property on Main Street and cutting trees on the property and bringing fill in to the property. Mayor Dennis Wagner explained the fill would be brought onto the high side, not on the low wetland side. There was a lively discussion about the subject, Gautreaux reported. Councilors asked that Wagner include them in decisions about issues, such as clearing city property. Further information about the wetlands is expected..
- Wagner told the council about a letter received from Fort Frances Mayor June Caul about the replacement of the Canadian National Railway rail bridge, and working with U.S. and Canadian customs and CN to possibly include a pedestrian bridge in the project.