Ranier City Council, two seats sought by Todd Coulomb, June Fulton, Jennifer Lahmayer, Jeff McHarg.
Todd Coulomb
1. I was born and raised in Intl Falls. I had the opportunity to move back to the area and settled in Ranier 2010. I Managed Super Valu then County Market until 2015. At that time my wife and I purchased ServiceMaster of Intl Falls. I have served on the Ranier City Council since 2012. I have been on Ranier Rec Club since 2010. I help raise money with a pancake breakfast during Ranier Daze. I am also a Trustee for the Elks club and also a member of the Knight Of Columbus.
2. I am running for council again, because there are still things I want to accomplish for the Citizens of Ranier.
3. Continue to be financially responsible for the citizens of Ranier. Since I have been on the council, we have always had a balanced budget . Over the years even a surplus.
To continue working on the water bill cost. The way we in Ranier get charged is still not right.
I want to continue to help Ranier move forward with Economic growth that is taking place.
4. I feel that I have done a great job as a Ranier City Councilman. We as a city are in great financial shape. Business is going well in Ranier. I want to see things moving forward, so people will want to come visit Ranier and stay in Ranier.
5. I am honored that the citizens of Ranier have let me serve them for the last 8 years. I feel there are things I can help the citizens of Ranier still accomplish.
June Fulton
1. I graduated from International Falls High School in 1973. After graduation I married and moved to WA, returning to MN in 1984. I moved back to the area fulltime after retiring from CenturyLink a few years ago.
2. As a retiree, I was looking for volunteer opportunities. I wanted to be more involved in the community and decisions being made for the future.
3. As our community grows my priorities are around balancing business and residential needs. I welcome business growth to help ease tax burdens on homeowners. We need to be business friendly and open to new investment opportunities. However, we also need to ensure value to homeowners who are already invested in the area.
Property maintenance is also a priority. Tourism is part of our economy and we only get one chance to make a good impression. The value of our homes and businesses can also be impacted when properties have not been adequately maintained.
4. I have attended multiple city council meetings and events hosted by the city over the last few years which helps with awareness of processes.
I also was on the board of directors and architectural committees at a previous condominium residence. I will be able to apply some of those skillsets to this position as well.
5. I live in the Riverside Park area which was annexed into Ranier several years ago. I would like to see residents in annexed areas feel more a part of the Ranier community. To encourage more participation from all neighborhoods making up the entirety of what is now Ranier.
Jennifer Lahmayer
1. I am 35 years old and 28 of those years have been spent in Ranier. I was born and raised here with a few brief absences. I lived in San Diego for 3 years and then in the Twin Cities region for 5. While I enjoyed my time away, I was always antsy to return to my home in Ranier. I have a B.A. in Communication and discovered my interest in public service while working as an intern in the office of U.S. Senator Norm Coleman in St. Paul, MN.
2. Anyone who knows me knows how much I love my little community of Ranier! I grew up here. I ran barefoot through the streets as a kid. This place is in my bones. I care about Ranier and the direction it is going in. I want to be a part of protecting the things I love about living here. I want to get to know the constituents and how they feel about where they live and the changes that are being proposed.
3. My priority coming into this first and foremost is civility. Working in public service has you face to face with all sorts of people with differing thoughts and opinions. It is important to be able to sit down and have those conversations. Two phrases that repeatedly guide my personal interactions are: I do not have to like you to agree with you and I do not have to agree with you to like you.
4. I love my community and I feel particularly strong about its future. I think it is important to get involvement from some of its younger members who wish to make a difference. I plan on living here for the rest of my life and I want to have a part in helping shape the future of Ranier to best reflect those of us who live here.
5. I would love the opportunity to serve the residents of Ranier and to be a mouthpiece for the will of the people who live here. I also want to be available and to hear from residents regarding current projects and issues. You can find me on the web at www.lahmayer4ranier.com or email me directly at jennifer@lahmayer4ranier.com
Jeff McHarg
1. Born and raised in Ranier and I’m back to STAY! I love Ranier! After HS graduation and a short time spent a RRCC off I went. Growing up in a small town I wanted to see the world. Make a million dollars…that didn’t happen. LOL anyways. I did get to see the world touring with the legendary 4 Tops and Temptations among many others. Stories to tell and lessons learned I tell you. After touring was over, time to get off the road. “I WISH!” I took a job as Production Manager at the newly opened House of Blues in Downtown Disney in Orlando. After that, an old friend reached out and that took me on my Rock and Roll Retail Ride. Amy my wife and our ever-present Siamese Cats have lived in Indianapolis, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle, and Los Angeles while I worked for Guitar Center. I worked my way up from store manager to Vice President of Sales where I oversaw the Western Region. In 2012 we decided to take a break from the rat race and move back to Ranier.
2. I love Ranier! I love being home and I’m back to STAY! Have I said that yet? Ranier is changing and ever evolving and I embrace that change. I welcome the challenges that Ranier is facing as it moves toward tourism and entertainment and what that growth will bring. I also want to be mindful of the history of Ranier and work to never lose sight of where we all came from. I have the experience needed to help Ranier grow.
3. Hopefully, my priorities will align with more voters than not. I wish for a thriving community that can sustain small and large business alike. I seek first to understand and promise to work with the residents, city council and Mayor to achieve common goals. Blight is an issue that I would like seen addressed. I have lots of ideas on how to help Ranier FIGHT BLIGHT. Help do not Hurt.
4. I’m a Maximizer. I have the experience, attitude, and the time and energy to get things done. Have I told you I LOVE RANIER! I’m opened minded and I search for consensus through to difficult discussion and hard work. I have helped groups and organizations grow from local to national attention. I helped take Guitar Center from 25 stores to over 250 in less that 10 years. And remember Dogs Lives Matter in Ranier. Slow Down!
5. I would consider myself an Independent thinker. I would hope in these times that we could all just get along. I believe there is Unity in Diversity. I’m a pain management Survivor and am in favor of the legalizing marijuana. The body’s a little beat up but I’m up for the challenge. I’m a smiling, happy person if you see on the street “Hey there McHarg!”, I’ll say “Hey There! McHarg here and I’m here to stay” …or I might just holler “I LOVE RANIER”.