Ranier City Council met in committee Jan. 12, for the first meeting of 2020 following the reelection in November of Mayor Dennis Wagner and Councilor Todd Coulombe, and election of Jennifer Lahmayer.
The council members took the oath of office for the 4-year terms.
City Administrator Sherril Gautreaux reported Ranier Municipal Liquor Store could get some help from a relief package approved by the Minnesota Legislature, and she's waiting on information from the city's consultants and Koochiching County officials.
Two separate programs could apply:
- A state program wold provide a $15,000 grant to businesses that have seen a 30 percent or more revenue reduction in quarters 2 and 3 of 2020 compared to that of same period in 2019. The Ranier Municipal Liquor Store has seen a revenue reduction of 57 percent, Gautreaux reported.
- The state's County Relief Funding Program, of which Koochiching County received $256,000 to make grants to individual businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.
In related business, Liquor Store Manager Jenn Seegert reported the December operating statement showed a net loss of $5,134, a 35 percent drop from the same period last year, and a year to date profit of $13,469, compared to 2019 with a net profit of $1,184, a year to date net profit of $50,487.
Seegert told the council she would like to plan a wiener roast around the bonfire to benefit the Ranier Rec Club.
Gautreaux reported in 2019, Ranier ranked 16th out of the 182 municipal liquor stores by net profit and loss, as percent of sales with a 12.4 percent net profit ratio.
Gautreaux said the rating "is really good, and shows the Rani Muni's net profit ratio is competitive with the rest of the state," she said.
The council table a decision on pro-rating liquor license fees until the regular Ranier City Council meeting, Jan. 19. On-sale liquor/Sunday annual permit fees are $1,200 and cocktail room/Sunday permit fees are $400.
The idea behind the discussion is that businesses were only allowed by the state for a period since the pandemic began to operate at full occupancy capacity.
Wagner said since Ranier Muni profits are down 75 percent from 2019, it's likely other businesses are experiencing similar losses. He suggested pro-rating the liquor license permit fees to 25 percent of normal cost.
Also Jan. 12, resident Wayne Kasich told the council he believes City Beach - owned by International Falls within the Ranier city limits - is ugly, and he presented a letter he wrote to the International Falls Council asking it to remove the fencing along City Beach, as well as the growth there of buckthorn, an invasive species crowding other plants. Kasich urged the council to encourage and support the Falls Council to take action to beautify the beach, remove the buckthorn and remove the cyclone fence.
Wagner said the council would City Beach to the agenda planned for discussion at a meeting with the Falls Council.