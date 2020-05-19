None of four conceptual designs for parking were favored by the Ranier’s West Main Street area property owners.
Now, residents are expected to come up with a plan for the council to consider.
Ranier City Council, meeting in committee May 12, considered the comments received from the owners of seven properties, city Administrator Sherril Gautreaux reported in the minutes.
Mayor Dennis Wagner said he was disappointed in the comments from the residents and felt the residents did not understand the concepts, since none of them wanted to move forward on any of them.
Councilor Todd Coulombe said the residents want to form a committee to develop a different plan to address parking, indicating support for allowing them to present their plan.
Wagner said city officials don’t want to do something the area residents don’t want, and wondered if a residents committee could come up with a plan
However, he said a project by Koochiching County on County Road 20 may be enough to take any parking overflow from the businesses in the area.
Wagner stated that there is the Main Street park at the west end of Main Street and there is a lot of traffic on the road from Canadian National Railway, food deliveries and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Councilor Ron Wilcox said the residents don’t want change there, and would like reserved parking. If parking there is restricted to residential, would the city be giving the right of way to the residents, he wondered.
Wagner explained that the concepts gave reserved parking spots for the residents and driveway accesses.
Wilcox indicated that since the residents don’t want the improvements, there are other areas of the community that can be improved. He stated that there is “no use in spinning our wheels or wasting the time or money.”
But Wagner said the city didn’t spend money on an engineer, but just on the conceptual drawings. The drawings, denoting property lines, can be used in the future.
Liquor Store Manager Jenn Seegert reported a net loss of $2,432 in April due to closure of the liquor store on March 17, and a year-to-date net profit of $8,310. That compares to April 2019 with a net loss of $1,200 and a 2019 year-to-date net profit of $9,220.
Seegert reported that off-sale operations began May 11 after the flooring job was completed last week. Off-sale hours are 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Gautreaux reported to the council that the safe harbor, also called the pier project, has been included in a list for funding by the Legislative Citizens Commission on Minnesota Resources.
However, since the report, the Legislature adjourned without a bill for the funding, because of a lack of agreement among LCCMR members. Gautreaux said applicants were advised to resubmit applications.
A letter, following up on an earlier notice, will be sent to a property owner on County Road 116 instructing them to remove a hazardous building before the end of May. Should the building not be removed by the property owner by that date, the city will remove the building and assess it to her property taxes, councilors agreed.