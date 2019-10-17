The Ranier City Council will consider joining a cooperative management area for invasive weeds, as proposed by the Koochiching Water and Soil Conservation District.
In related business, the council supported a presentation on buckthorn, an invasive weed species spreading quickly in the area, by the KWSCD staff at the Ranier Community Building.
Jolene Simo KWSCD program coordinator, and James Aasen, KWSCD forest resources specialist, told the council they are beginning the effort to establish a cooperative management area, made up of different land owners and managers who would agree to manage invasive weeds in a collective and complimentary plan.
As an example, Aasen told the council a cooperative would help ensure that weeds are mowed at the appropriate and same time to inhibit spreading seed.
He said federal grants are available, and seeking grants in a partnership is often more successful.
Voyageurs National Park, Koochiching County land and forestry and highway departments, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the local Minnesota Department of Transportation districts have signed on, he said.
Now, he said KWSCD is discussing the cooperative with municipalities.
"We're all getting some pretty bad infestations of some of the species up here," Aasen said, adding the grants represent an opportunity for the city to get financial help to manage the weeds.
Mayor Dennis Wagner asked whether becoming a partner in the cooperative would be giving over the city's right to control the weeds, but Aasen said it does not.
The agreement would document that the city is working in cooperation with KWSCD and assist in seeking grants. It also says the city would not hold other partners liable should something happen on Ranier property.
Simon noted that the district is now seeking a grant on behalf of the cooperative management area that would, if awarded, share the costs with landowners to manage weeds they are not capable of managing on their own.
Wagner agreed that the more entities the better to leverage grants.
"I see no problem with this at all," he said.
Presentation
The council also supported a SWCD presentation Nov. 6 at the Ranier Community Building on buckthorn, which is spreading around Ranier.
"As you drive away, you can see it's the only green tree left at this point of the year," Simon told the council. "There's quite a bit here and in International Falls and the surrounding area.”
Aasen called Ranier a "hotbed" of the shrub.
"It really worries me," he said. "It not only takes over your yards, but also degrades wildlife habitat, just takes over the whole understory, reduces deer forage, and replaces plants that deer need throughout the year."
In addition, he said buckthorn is very resilient after harvest, and if it enters the forests has the potential to reduce the vigor of aspen and other regenerating species.
They noted that buckthorn can also be seen in areas around Ericsburg and between Littlefork and Big Falls.
The presentation would include information about the invasive weed's spread and its management. Participants would be taken to a nearby area containing buckthorn to help in its identification. Should weather hinder the outside portion of the presentation, buckthorn would be brought into the Ranier Community Building.
In addition, SWCD staff are expected to demonstrate removal equipment that landowners may check out from the district.
Councilor Bob Dunbar said the presentation and cooperative is a good idea.
Aasen pointed to wild parsnip, an invasive and noxious weed that has spread throughout the county. Had more people removed that weed from their property, the spread may have been stemmed.
Buckthorn spread in the area is now at the stage that it may be better controlled.
"Key is to know how to handle it," said Wagner in support of the presentation.
Other business
In other business, Wagner discussed parking issues in the city, noting it's now among the largest of city concerns.
He pointed out that Cantilever Distillery is the only business in the city with its own, private parking lot, but has been accused of causing parking problems.
Cantilever purchased the lot across from Loony's Brew for parking, and attempted to purchase nearby properties for parking with no success, he said.
"We're trying to alleviate the parking problem for other residents," he said.
More discussion and meetings are planned about parking, as well as about the proposed safe harbor dock and a new boat landing.
The council also agreed to:
Participate in the 2020 Census, and established a Ranier Complete Count Committee, that allows access to grants to assist in the census process.
Appoint John Bruggeman to a four-year term on the North Koochiching Area Sanitary Sewer District.
Amend the city's liquor license fee to include micro-distillery.
Approve an off-sale micro-distillery license for Cantilever Distillery.
Approve assessing delinquent water bills.
Tabled until the next meeting appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission, when all members of the council are expected to be present. Two members were absent.