The Ranier City Council met March 17 and heard about the city's plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Dennis Wagner outlined the response:
- Ranier Municipal Liquor Store is mandated by the governor to close;
- Employees are advised to apply for unemployment or use sick/vacation time if they choose;
- Employees can come help deep clean the liquor store;
- Water payments can be placed in the drop box, mailed or paid on-line.
Wagner said the council will schedule an informational meeting about west Main Street parking in the future, pending the known impact of the COVID-19 disease, reports city Administrator Sherril Gautreaux.
In addition, Wagner informed the council that he has collected quotes for various aspects of the Duluth Street boat launch and parking lot project, with an informational meeting will be scheduled in the future.
The council accepted the liquor store's February operating statement, which showed a net profit of $6,518 and year to date net profit of $16,288, compared to February 2019 with a net profit of $4,722 and a year to date net profit of $5,239.
During the audience portion, Paul Jones said he hopes that the west Main Street parking plan will be fiscally responsible for Ranier. Marilyn Jones suggested that there could be phased parking plans with the parking lot on the south side of the tracks being phase one and after a year determine if any additional parking is needed. Marilyn and Paul Jones wondered about the specific parking requirements of the city.
Mayor Wagner commented that there have been parking discussions in almost every meeting during his terms. Marilyn Jones suggested the city could have bought a lot and paved it for parking.