Ranier City Council, in committee via telephone Tuesday, heard reports about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted city operations.
“We understand the hardship this pandemic has on our residents and small businesses and keep them in our thoughts,” City Administrator Sherril Gautreaux said in her report.
She provided the following COVID-19 related reports:
- Ranier Municipal Liquor Store employees who have applied are receiving Minnesota unemployment payments. She reported she received clarification that the $600 per week additional stimulus payment will not come from Ranier funds but from the federal government.
- League of Minnesota Cities, LMC, confirmed that a governmental entity is not eligible for any assistance through the state or Small Business Administration economic injury loans. The city had asked about the funds for the liquor store. Gautreaux said she had contacted the city’s lobbyist to explore any other relief that may be available.
- LMC has confirmed that insurance does not cover loss of business under the COVID-19 situation. Loss of business would only apply if operations are suspended due to direct physical loss or damage to covered property.
-The Ranier Park is closed and picnic tables have been moved to inhibit gatherings, with signs about the closure posted March 30.
- City staff are working split shifts in the office, or taking leave time, and can take phone calls or emails. The office door is locked and no visitors are allowed in the office. Staff is practicing social distancing and wearing masks when going to U.S. Post Office.
- Public works staff are working to maintain water, sewer, streets and other necessary work to maintain the city, while practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.
- Water payments can be made online, which is accessed on the home page of the Ranier website, or payments can be put in the drop box or sent by mail.
- Ranier restaurants are closed as of March 15.
- On-sale for liquor is closed as of March 18 until May 4, or further notice.
-Loony’s Brew offers curbside off-sale as allowed by law.
Other business
In related business, councilors agreed to recommend the council approve at its next regular meeting providing a rebate on-sale liquor license fees on a pro-rated basis for establishments closed during COVID-19 pandemic. The action was based on a request from a local business owner. On-sale/Sunday liquor licenses are $1,200 annually. A pro-ration of $100 month per month was approved.
In addition, Gautreaux reported on the 2020 Census. On Tuesday, she said Ranier has a 40.9 percent response rate with the state response rate at 57.2 percent. Deputy Clerk Tara Mai has sent three letters out to residents reminding them of the importance of filling out the 2020 Census.
The last letter was sent to those residents who have post office boxes and no street mailbox informing that they do not have to wait until they receive a paper form from U.S. Census Bureau to respond.
Gautreaux reported anyone can go online and enter their street address and fill out the form. Because of the COVID-19 situation census workers will not be visiting each home which did not respond yet, at this time. It is expected that the U.S. Census Bureau will extend the due dates due to the COVID-19 situation.
Liquor Manager Jenn Seegert reported a March net loss of $1,545, due to closure of the liquor store March 17, and a year-to-date net profit of $10,743. That compares to March 2019 with a net profit of $5,180 and a year-to-date net profit of $10,420.
Seegert reported that March was on the path to make a decent profit prior to the closure mid-month closure. She said a re-flooring project at the liquor store began, and after that is complete, she is considering opening up for off-sale only and is exploring different ideas of how to make that happen.
The council agreed to recommend approval of cleaning contract for the liquor store In February, which followed a request for bids. ServiceMaster of International Falls responded with a rate of $21.63 an hour for daily cleaning of two hours. Carried unanimously to approve the cleaning contract with ServiceMaster of International Falls. Councilor Todd Coulombe, an owner of ServiceMaster, abstained from the vote.
Public Works Supervisor Nick Sears reported he stripped the old linoleum flooring from the liquor store prior to the contractor beginning the work.