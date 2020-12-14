Ranier expects to finish out 2020 ahead of the game, with a surplus of about $30,000.
"It's always nice to be in the black," Mayor Dennis Wagner said calling the budget report 'good news,' when the city council met as a committee Dec. 8.
Ranier Administrator Sherril Gautreaux recommended the city forgo its annual transfer of $20,000 from the liquor store revenue to its general fund because the fund does not need it, and because of future "uncertainties" caused by the pandemic expected in 2021.
She also noted COVID-19 restrictions put in place over the past year on indoor seating caused a decrease in revenue at the Ranier Municipal Liquor Store.
If allowed expenditures of CARES Act, or Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, funding are deducted, the city is still $35,000 under budget, Gautreaux said. That would leave the general fund above its budget by around $30,000 she said, adding that the pandemic makes cash flow projections for 2021 unpredictable, especially through the winter.
Meanwhile, the council recommends adoption of the budget and levy, which will collect $253,000 in 2021, at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Gautreaux said staff submitted the final CARES Act expense report to Minnesota Office of Management and Budget. It shows the eligible work Ranier spent from its $44,000:
- $15,425 on small business grants including rebate of liquor licenses;
- $85 on administrative expenses for CARES Act accounting advice;
- $10,008 on “budgeted personnel and services diverted to a substantially different use” for a portion of city administrator wages and councilmember wages for attending COVID emergency management meetings;
- $160 on “public health expenses” to sanitize the liquor store following an employee’s positive COVID-19 case;
- $12,010 on unemployment benefits for employees laid off in the spring due to COVID-19 closures
- $3,919.04 on purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitizing supplies, air ionizer equipment for Ranier Community Building and liquor store; tent for outdoor seating and rental port-a-potties for outdoor seating at liquor store; Webex subscription; and wind barriers to go around the fire pit at the Ranier Rink since the warming house will be closed.
The unspent $2,617 was returned to Koochiching County prior to Nov. 20 as required by the CARES Act.
In related business, John Decker and Linda Salo, Ranier Roost, reported what their assisted living facility purchased with an $8,000 grant from the city's CARES ACT funds.
Wagner noted the application was received just after the end of the countywide small business relief grant program, prompting the city to provide the grant from its own portion.
The money was used to purchase air purifying units; put in place a temporary quarantine system; purchase PPE supply and upgrade technology for virtual meeting with families: a 65-inch screen was purchased for clients to be able to see and hear their families, many of whom they have not seen since March. The roost has been successful in keeping COVID cases out of the facility, they reported.
The November liquor store report showed a net loss of $3,868, compared to November 2019 with a net profit of $2,838. The year-to-date net profit is $18,604, compared to November 2019 when the year-to-date net profit was $49,303.
On Nov. 19, a state order implemented a four week dial back on certain activities to slow the spread of COVID-19. That includes the closing of bars and restaurants for on-premises consumption. The order also prohibits Ranier from renting the Ranier Community building for celebrations, receptions and other private parties.
Jenn Seegert, liquor store manager, said the sale of gift baskets from the liquor store is going well, and helping the off-sale side of the ledger. She said she may consider adding clothing to the items for sale there.
The council will also recommend approval of Ordinance No. 157 Point of Sale Certification for Sewer Line Laterals.
The ordinance is needed following a state violation order for illegal inflow and infiltration. As a result, the city agreed to implement a point of sale certification for sewer line laterals, requiring an inspection of property owner’s lateral sewer line prior to sale. The effective date could give time to alert local real estate agencies and plumbers of the ordinance.
In other business, Wagner suggested the council consider buying an antique phone booth, as a tourist attraction near the city's dock. Seegert suggested the booth could offer phone charging for tourists walking the community
Wagner joked a Superman costume could also be kept in the booth.