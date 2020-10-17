Ranier City Council met in committee Oct. 13 for about 25 minutes.
The committee agreed to recommend to the council at its regular meeting Oct. 20 the hiring of Nick Hagan as public works supervisor, with the resignation of Nick Sears, who has taken another job.
The council heard that 14 people applied for the position, and five were selected for interviews. One person dropped from consideration.
Mayor Dennis Wagner wished Sears well in his new endeavors. Also attending the meeting were Councilors Todd Coulombe, Bob Dunbar, and JoAnn Kellner. Councilor Ron Wilcox was absent.
The council also agreed to recommend approval of the September Ranier Municipal Liquor Store report, which showed a net profit of $3,239, which compares to September 2019 with a net profit of $4,019. The year-to-date net profit is $20,141 compared to 2019 year-to-date net profit of $42,361.
The Liquor Store is only allowed to have customers at half capacity of the building now, due to COVID19 restrictions.
"It's a nice profit with all things considered," said Wagner.
Liquor Store Manager Jenn Seegert said there are no events scheduled because of COVID-19 limits.
She also told the council when asked, that the inventory is higher than normal because it is hard to get certain products at this time, so she is stocking up on some products when they are available.
The council tabled, until the regular meeting, awarding bids for city snowplowing services to allow for more information to be gathered.
Two bids were received: Travis Thompson at $85 per hour ; Tru North Properties LLC at $75 per hour.
Sears wondered if it would be appropriate to award the contract to Thompson, who has had the contract in the past and knows the route, when the city will have a new public works director going into the winter.
Wagner urged the council to award the contract to the low bidder, adding if the other firm does not perform, the council could cancel the contract and re award the bid.
Several members of the audience voiced support for awarding the contract to Thompson.
The council also agreed to recommend assessing seven delinquent accounts, valued at about $4,200, to property taxes.