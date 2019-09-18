As the season changes to fall, local officials are developing their 2020 budgets, which are supported by tax levies paid by property owners.
All Minnesota local governments must set their preliminary levy on or before Sept. 30, and must be followed by a public hearing when residents may comment or ask questions about the budget and levy.
After reviewing comments, the levies may be set lower than the preliminary levy, but not higher. Final budgets and levies of each local government must be submitted to the county auditor prior to the end of December.
On Tuesday, the Ranier City Council was expected to accept a recommendation from when it met a week earlier in committee to set the preliminary 2020 levy from $9,000 to $11,000 less than collected in 2019.
Ranier Administrator Sherril Gautreaux told the council when it met in committee Sept. 10 that the city collected $244,000 from property owners this year.
In addition, she said the city's net tax capacity for this year dropped by 6 percent, from $677,636 last year to $639,000 this year, mostly due to reduction in railroad valuations.
In order to keep the tax levy percentage the same as last year, the proposed 2020 levy amount would be set between $231,000 and $235,000, a reduction of $9,000 to $11,000, she said.
She pointed to two money sources that she said will assist in keeping the levy at the same level as 2019:
- Ranier will receive $17,080 from Koochiching County as it distributes the property tax paid for the Great Northern Transmission Line, which runs through a portion of the county. She said the county is providing 25 percent of the money it receives to small cities in the form of grants. That money, she said, "will sort of make up for the shortfall." Mayor Dennis Wagner called the grant "a nice little chunk of change."
- The local government aid the state provides the city has increased by $5,000 for 2020, marking a 5 percent increase from last year.
The council was expected to set the city's public hearing on the proposed levy for some time in November or early December when it met Tuesday.
Pedestrian bridge
The council also agreed to recommend to the council that it find out what kinds of grants may be available to pay the costs associated with design and construction of a pedestrian bridge over the Canadian National Railway tracks, which cut the city in two when a train is crossing into Canada or the United States.
Wagner said the idea grew with conversations with CN officials, who supported the idea, a few months ago, noting state Rep. Rob Ecklund has indicated it is willing to assist in pursuit of grants.
The bridge must meet Americans Disability Act standards, and include a switchback ladder and elevator on both sides of the tracks.
The bridge would assist pedestrians as trains become longer and more frequent, he said, adding he waited for a train there for 22 minutes prior to the committee meeting.
Wagner presented a proposal from Widseth Smith & Nolting for a pedestrian bridge engineering study at a cost of $7,940, but councilors agreed grant sources should be sought before spending any money on the project.
Other business
Wagner announced that the city has received a $200,000 grant from the Legislative Citizens Commission on Minnesota Resources and the accompanying agreement to establish a boat ramp and some parking at Seven Oaks, with additional parking behind the Ranier Community Building, where there are now tennis courts.
With that, Wagner said AMI Engineering can proceed with preliminary designs of the ramp, after which public meetings will be held to provide information about the plan and hear comments from residents.
He said the designs would provide an idea of what the ramp would look like, but not include details that would be involved in complete plans for the project.
It doesn't make sense to pay engineers a lot of money for complete designs should they be changed after the public meetings, he said.
During the open forum, resident Sue Swendsen said she submitted at the last meeting a petition with the signatures of 125 residents who are either against the proposal for the boat ramp and asked for a public hearing, or asking for a public hearing without indicating their support. She asked how many signatures are needed to stop the project.
She said 75 people signed the petition indicating opposition to the boat ramp and want a hearing, and 50 didn't indicate their feelings about the project, but a want a hearing.
She said more signatures could be obtained if needed, adding the drive stopped because of summer heat and activities.
Wagner said he didn't believe there are standards in law about how many names are needed to stop a project. In addition, he said the petition was confusing, as it asked two questions: If the signers are opposed to the boat ramp or want a meeting. He said he didn't know how many actually opposed the project.
Conducting a meeting on the project has merit, he said, as there are obviously concerns or there would not have been a petition.
Swendsen urged the council to pay attention to constituents' desires, while at the same time members of the council urged people with questions to attend meetings.
But Swendsen said Facebook posts indicate people are afraid to speak up at Ranier meetings, but she is not.
Wagner said the council doesn't want people to feel afraid to speak at meetings, and encouraged participation. He said people choose not to attend and then wonder why things happen after the fact, adding rules are made by people who show up.
Wagner said the councilors don't want to start a project and find out later that no one wants it.
However, he said special meetings wouldn't be needed if people came to regular meetings as projects develop.
Ranier Municipal Liquor Store Manager Jenn Seegert told the council the August report shows a net profit of $9,147, compared to August 2018 with a net profit of $5,968. Year to date net profits are $37,999 compared with 2018 year to date net profits of $28,957.
She said the Ranier festival kicked off a good month, with sales inclining as August continued.
She said Ranier Daze was among the sales record-breaking days, clearing nearly $5,000 on just that day on outside sales.
The council is also expected to accept the recommendation to use an online system for residents to pay their utility bills, as presented by Deputy Clerk Tara Mai.
Mai said an online payment processing system through GovOffice System appears to be the best fit for the city, stressing the service comes at no cost to the city. Instead, the consumer pays a convenience fee of $2.95 or 2.5 percent for credit cards or 1.5 percent for debit cards.
Tara Nelson, owner of Tara's Wharf on Spruce Street, suggested the council consider changing the lighting at Spruce Street Landing to motion sensor lighting, similar to that used at the Pat Roche Memorial Access, near Voyageurs National Park headquarters.
She said it would be more inline with the ideas behind the park's "Dark Sky" park designation, a status for certain parks with little light pollution.
Wagner said more information about the lights will be brought to the council.