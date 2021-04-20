Ranier City Council opposes creation of a taxing district by International Falls to pay for area ambulance services.
Ranier Mayor Dennis Wagner told the council last week, when it met in committee, that he and Ranier Administrator Sherril Gautreaux have met with Falls city officials about their idea of a special ambulance taxing district that would tax all property owners in the service area to pay into the ambulance fund.
International Falls ambulance service is operating with a $300,000 annual deficit, Wagner said, adding he suggested a few ways to change the operation to help to resolve the issue. He was unsure if those suggestions would be considered, however.
Council member Ron Wilcox asked about local government aid International Falls receives, with Wagner agreeing the state pays LGA to the Falls, in part, to serve as a regional hub to supplement services it provides outside its limits.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue reports that International Falls receives $4.37 million LGA in 2021; Ranier receives $57,523. LGA is a general purpose aid that can be used for any lawful expenditure, said the state Department of Revenue. It is also intended to be used for property tax relief, it said.
Wagner reported he has also raised concerns about the idea of establishing a taxing district with Koochiching County commissioners.
Meanwhile, the council's resolution of opposition would include that Ranier officials would rather see that International Falls try to curb costs.
Liquor Store Manager Jenn Seegert provided the March Ranier Municipal Liquor Store report, which showed a net profit of $3,306, compared to March 2020 with a net loss of $1,545, and March 2019 with a net profit of $5,180. The year to date net profit is $10,487 compared to 2020’s year to date net profit of $10,742, and 2019’s year to date net profit of $10,419.
Seegert said things almost feel normal, noting the bar is allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity, and must close at 11 p.m. under the state's COVID-19 restrictions.
"I couldn't be happier," Seegert said of the numbers and allowed higher capacity.
"Keep up the good work," Wagner said.
Seegert said she hopes to start offering outdoor events, in light of the recent rise in local positive virus cases.
Resident Terry Lahmayer discussed her desire for Ranier to position itself for the future, but said each person has a different idea of the kind of progress appropriate for Ranier.
She told the council she's concerned about plans for the Spruce Street Landing pier project, including its size, ongoing maintenance and noise. Now is the time an environmental assessment worksheet should be completed, she said, asking also that the council be conscious of the concerns.
Lahmayer said allowing houseboats to dock there for up to two weeks would be inappropriate, and stressed she had nothing against houseboats, discussing that young people in her family have worked for local operators in years past.
But she said visitors to the area on houseboats often celebrate loudly, and with sound carrying easily over water, partying noise would likely affect residents.
Wagner, who was unaware of the houseboat allowance in the grant for the project, said the process to take public input has begun, and concerns such as hers can be discussed and addressed.
In other business, Wilcox received quotes for floating docks on the north side and south side of Duluth Street dock to better use it. No overnight boat parking would be allowed.