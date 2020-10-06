Ranier City Council has proposed to collect $253,000 from the 2021 tax levy, which is based on the same rate as the levy collected this year, city Administrator Sherril Gautreaux reported.
The fully taxable net tax capacity for 2020 is 7 percent higher than last year, allowing the proposed tax levy to be set at the 2020 rate of 36 percent, while still capturing the increased net tax capacity without raising the property taxes, Gautreaux said in the Sept. 8 Ranier Council committee minutes.
The Ranier City Council set the 2020 levy from $9,000 to $11,000 less than collected in 2019.
The council also heard the August Ranier Municipal Liquor Store report, which showed a net profit of $2,170. The year-to-date net profit is $17,531 compared to August 2019, when a net profit of $9,490 was shown, and a 2019 year-to-date net profit of $38,342.
It was noted that the liquor store may only have enough customers in the building to be considered half capacity, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The August liquor sales were similar to 2019, after considering the loss of sales from the canceled Ranier Days weekend, the report showed.
Meanwhile, the council reviewed the many comments received at a Sept. 1 open house about a proposal to establish a boat launch on Duluth Street, with public parking near the Ranier Community Building.
Mayor Dennis Wagner said he sees no issues that can't be addressed, Gautreaux reported.
Councilor Ron Wilcox added that it is just a matter of working through the issues, adding the projects are about the future of Ranier and the people who live and enjoy the community now and in the future.
Wagner asked if he could get a recommendation to proceed with the project, but Wilcox stated that there is nothing yet to vote on, and the next step in the project is to go to city's zoning committee.
Meanwhile, some people attending the Sept. 8 committee meeting voiced concern about the project, and some who attended the open house reiterated their concerns.
Charles Helleloid, who owns property in Ranier, said he is concerned whether a boat landing is needed, when the Spruce Street launch has worked for years. He encouraged the council to do the things that are needed and not do things that are not, Gautreaux reported.
Wagner stated that the existing ramp will be eliminated with a pier project, adding the city needs to build things for the entire community. Resident Paul Kavan added that he had seen dozens of boats over the past week and multiple times this summer, which could not park their boat at Spruce Street because the spots were full.
In addition, the council committee heard from Sharon Ball, whose property is bordered by Duluth Street, who listed several concerns and asked the city to help protect her property from misuse should the launch be established. She, too, wondered if there was a better place to locate a new boat launch. Wagner agreed to look at how to address her issues.
Wagner admitted a new boat launch will bring some traffic to the area, and stated that the committee looked at six spots and determined that the Duluth Street location to be the best spot available. He also told the group that the city will comply with its ordinances should it move forward with the project.
The next Ranier committee meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct.13, followed by the regular council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20.