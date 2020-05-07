Letters seeking input about a potential road reconstruction project have been sent to Ranier property owners who could be affected.
The letter, dated April 29, includes four conceptual drawings for the proposed reconstruction of West Main Street that depict potential parking spots, should the Ranier City Council approved move forward with the project.
It offers an opportunity to review and send comments or suggestions to the city by Tuesday, when the council meets in committee at 6:30 p.m.
City Administrator Sherril Gautreaux said discussions remain preliminary on the potential project, for which the council has not acted to proceed.
Some property owners are concerned that parking on both sides of the street, after widening it by 62 feet, will require blasting through rock, with the potential to cause damage to public and private property. In addition, they worry should the city bond, or borrow, to pay for the project, it will levy additional property taxes from property owners. They also are concerned the changes will disturb the peace and quiet of thr community, and decrease property values.
Gautreaux, in response to questions from The Journal, said discussions about the project began about one year ago, when residents of West Main Street asked the council about parking plans, prior to the opening of Cantilever Distillery, located at 2078 Spruce St. West Main Street is a horseshoe shaped road starting from Spruce Street just north of the railroad tracks, crossing Spruce Street when it becomes Main Street and ending one block to the east, at Oak Avenue.
Koochiching County is moving forward with plans to construct diagonal parking spots on Main Street and Spruce Street going toward the east, Gautreaux said. Once those engineered plans were developed, conceptual plans for West Main Street were discussed and have now been developed.
She stressed the plans are not engineering drawings, but instead are very conceptual drawings.
Input from property owners is expected to be discussed at the council committee meeting, as is the parking concepts, she said.
There are no construction plans now, and plans sent to property owners are conceptual, she said. No plans have been yet sent to an engineer to get an estimated cost, so there is no price estimate yet available, Gautreaux said.
She said she's not heard of any discussion about property owners being assessed for the improvements.
Instead, she said funding for the project will come to the city from Minnesota Rural Water Association, members of which include the cities of Ranier, International Falls, Northome, Littlefork, and Big Falls, among hundreds of other Minnesota cities of all sizes.
MRWA offers its members many grants and loan programs, including one for which a permanent loan commitment is required from the United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development. The program is structured to provide a mechanism for obtaining competitive fixed rate loans for construction projects at a very low cost of borrowing.
MRWA was founded in 1978 as a non-profit association governed by a board of directors. It's website continued that MRWA is staffed with full-time personnel trained to offer professional on-site technical assistance and training to water and wastewater system personnel in managerial, financial, and operation and maintenance of systems, as well as source water protection. MRWA is funded through grants, contracts, and membership monies to allow it offer our services to water and wastewater systems and governing personnel.