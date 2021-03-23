Ranier water rates will increase April 1, with a recommendation to the city council last week.
The Ranier City Council accepted a recommendation to raise the rates, and agreed to seek a meeting with the International Falls City Council.
International Falls sells water to Ranier, and it too recently raised rates.
Water rate increases will be seen by Ranier customers in the May billings.
The recommendation comes after a meeting by City Administrator Sherill Gautreaux and Deputy Clerk Mai, who reported to the council committee March 9 they met with a Minnesota Rural Water Association specialist to review the rates. The review is to ensure that the city is billing enough to cover its expenses and not operate at a loss.
"We have not been in the black for several years on water rates," Gautreaux said.
The rates have not been increased since 2018 when only the consumption rate was increased based upon the implementation of “conservation rates” charged from International Falls to the city.
Gautreaux said the conservation rate - the highest of the rates International Falls charges - treats each Ranier customer as if they were using 10,000 gallons each per month.
Coulombe said the Falls treats all of Ranier as one customer. Wagner said it's not a neighborly thing, and encouraged again seeking a meeting with Falls officials to discuss rates.
In addition, the city of International Falls has increased its water rates, which the city of Ranier has to cover. International Falls increased its consumption rate charge to Ranier to $11.94.
Gautreaux said a base rate and escrow increase of 5 percent is recommended. The current base rate, which includes 2,000 gallons, is $33.54 and would be increased to $35.21. The current escrow rate would increase from $11 to $11.55.
The current consumption rate for 1,000 gallons would be increased from $11.37 to $12.54 which would be a 9-percent increase. The base and escrow rate increase would be $2.22 monthly or $26.64 annually for each customer.
The average monthly user of 4,000 gallons would see a $2.40 monthly consumption rate increase of $28.80 annually.
MRWA recommends the council semi-annually increase the water rates to at least cover cost of living increases, she said.
The council asked Gautreaux to set up a meeting with the Falls council, but as of Tuesday she said no meeting has been scheduled.
Projects
The council agreed to approve a proposal by Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. for engineering design of the Spruce Street dock project, as presented March 9 by Jason Chopp of SEH.
The proposal outlines the scope of services which includes grant application assistance for the project, also known as the Ranier Safe Harbor/transient dock. The dock would accommodate boats longer than 26 feet and is aimed at increasing public access for boat recreation.
Under the proposal, SEH will break the project into phases. Design work would begin after the July 1 execution of the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources grant, an application for which is due in April.
Thirty percent of engineering drawings would be completed to begin the process, and allow for accurate costing.
"Once you have the grant in hand, we can hit the ground running and not delay the project any further," Chopp said.
Wagner said the proposal would bring the project to conceptual drawings so it could be brought to public meetings for important input. He asked for a break down of the costs to get to the 30-percent drawing stage.
"We just have to get so far along that we have something to present: what kind of project this is, where it will be, what it will cost, take input, it will be good input, and we want to take all those considerations in, and if we move ahead, take something that is accepted by, not just the council, the citizens, so it's real important that we get that first," he said.
Soil borings that need to be completed, are not included in costs because, SEH needs to find an appropriate barge for the equipment.
Chopp said he would meet again with the council to ensure all are comfortable with the plan.
Resident John Bruggeman asked how the engineers would be paid for the designs. Chopp and Wagner explained that if the LCCMR grant is not approved, SEH would not get paid.
In related business, the council recommended approval of a resolution that calls for SEH to apply for an LCCMR grants for phase 2 of the project.
Widseth, Smith and Nolting proposed to create a conceptual plan for the project.
Councilor Todd Coulombe wondered whether SEH and WSN would be a duplication of effort, But Wagner and Gautreaux said it would not.
In addition, the council selected Option 1 of three flow options for a new parking lot planned to accommodate a new boat launch proposed for Duluth Street. The designs were sent to the council by WSN engineer Joe Sutherland.
Sutherland offered three design options for the parking area behind the Ranier Community Building and asked for input.
Wagner said drawings of the plans would allow for a better understanding of the proposal.
Ranier resident John Bruggeman asked the council if it planned to follow Ranier planning and zoning ordinances, wondering about a buffer zone to protect residential areas from parking.
Wagner said those kinds of legitimate concerns will be raised once a set of plans can be viewed.
The council recommended approval of the Ranier Municipal Liquor Store report for February.
Liquor Store Manager Jenn Seegert reported a net profit of $6,094 compared to February 2020 with a net profit of $6,518. The year to date net profit is $7,339 compared to 2020’s year to date net profit of $16,288.
"It looks a lot better when you're open all the time," Wagner said. "Looks really good, back to somewhat normal operations."
The bar is allowed to operate at half capacity and must close at 11 p.m. under current executive orders, she noted.
Coulombe asked that starting next month the 2019 operating statements be included with the council packets since 2020 pandemic created an anomaly in numbers, and did not represent a good comparison of normal operations.
Seegert reported said she is planning a spring outdoor event at the liquor store.
Gautreaux reported Ranier has until Aug. 31, 2023, to rename city streets that were county roads prior to annexation of French and Jameson additions into the city. That's the date Minnesota Department of Transportation officials say they will replace signs along Highway 11 with new signs.
Bruggeman raised concerns about speeding in the community. Coulombe will check with the local snowmobile club officials to ask if their speed radar could be set up on Spruce Street in hopes of reducing speeders on Spruce Street.