A Canadian woman who shared her story about autism and her bicycle trip, reported Monday that she had completed her coast-to-coast journey.
“Today dipped my wheel — and swam, bodysurfed and almost got wiped out!!! — in the Atlantic Ocean!” Catherine Glorieux, 39, emailed The Journal. She began her trip July 29 at Mile Zero in Victoria, British Columbia.
The Montreal resident biked 6,000 kilometers, or 3,728 miles, to raise awareness of autism.
“It’s been a dream of mine for many years to go across Canada by bicycle,” she told The Journal in September. “Two years ago I was diagnosed with autism. Have you seen ‘The Good Doctor’ on TV? I am a resident doctor and have autism, too.”
Her bike ride was named “Define Normal — Cycling Across Canada for Autism/Autistic Doctors.” She partnered with Autism Speaks Canada for fundraising and is sharing her ride on her Facebook page.
“We are all normal in our own way,” Glorieux said.