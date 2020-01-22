A pair of Arrowhead 135 Ultramarathon competitors got in some time on the trail Wednesday - just a few days before the event begins Monday.
Marcus Berggren and Bill Bradley offered each other some encouragement before joining race co-director Ken Krueger on a 90-minute training run.
"I'm looking forward to the race," Berggren said.
This is the athlete's fifth time competing in the event. In 2015, he set a new Arrowhead 135 record for runners when he reached the finish line at Fortune Bay in 34:20:00, beating the previous record by just under 3 hours.
Berggren is also one of seven 2020 competitors vying for the “Arrowhead a’Trois” trophy, which means athletes have have finished the race by skiing, running and biking.
Bradley, who has competed in the Arrowhead 135 eight times, is hoping this will be his first year to cross the finish line.
"I just want to get out there and do the best I can do," he said. "I'm ready for this."
The 16th annual race begins at 7 a.m. Monday at Kerry Park. The event will again feature a brief fireworks sendoff. Racers have 60 hours to complete the 135-mile event from International Falls to Fortune Bay Resort in Casino in Tower.