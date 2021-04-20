One may think rain or snow would be the last thing Koochiching County needed, but until recently that has been the case.
Borderland and the surrounding areas had been experiencing drought, with a relatively mild winter and little in the way of rain or snowfall causing dry conditions.
According to the National Weather Service in Duluth, Koochiching County has been under dryer-than-normal conditions since the spring of 2020.
"We've had an ongoing drought that really started revealing itself last spring," Hydrologist and Observing Program Leader Steve Gohde said. "The area became unusually dry in February of 2020 and by last summer we were officially in drought."
However, Borderland received some relief in the form of several days of rainfall.
Areas in Koochiching County received anywhere from two to three to even four inches of rainfall the past couple of weeks, easily doubling the amount of precipitation the county had in the entire month of March (.36 inches), which Gohde said has greatly reduced the amount of drought in most cases.
"Our drought severity has reduced for northeastern Minnesota because we have had large areas of persistent precipitation," he said. "According to the data only a sliver in northwest Koochiching County remains in drought, and all of Cook County remains in drought as well."
When it comes to an area getting out of drought, Gohde said a multitude of factors is involved.
"First off, it depends on how long the drought has been happening, along with what other impacts the drought has brought on, like reservoirs not filling due to low water supply," he said. "Winter is an entirely different animal. With the mild winter we didn't have enough snowpack, so the normal high runoff we'd get in the spring didn't happen."
Fire danger
With the dry weather, Koochiching County has seen an increased risk of fire hazards, with the county being considered "high risk" since the end of March.
However, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fire risk map released Monday, nearly all of Koochiching County is now considered at low risk of fire, with the only exception being the northwest corner of the county.
Water levels
The increase in rainfall has also had an effect on the area's lakes and rivers.
The stones that once jutted up from the floor of Littlefork River are now underwater, and Rat Root River along Highway 53 has shown an increase in water level as well.
Rainy Lake has also shown an increase in water levels, showing a sharp increase at the beginning of April after a slow decline starting in the beginning of the year due to the dry weather.
Looking ahead
According to Gohde, the recent wet weather is looking to continue into next week.
"It looks like wet and cool will be on the menu heading into next week," he said. "There are increased chances of rain starting Monday."
While the rainfall has been good news for the area, Gohde stressed it's continuous rainfall that is needed to bring the county truly out of drought.
"Just because we've gotten this rain here doesn't mean we've washed away the drought completely," he said. "It can teeter-totter back and forth. We need a normal precipitation regime otherwise we could easily slide back into drought."