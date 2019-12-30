The Arrowhead Library System will present Recycle, Repurpose, and Restyle, a free program led by Mary Mulari offered for teens and adults at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the International Falls Public Library.
The idea for the program is to help people downsize their collections and "stuff” by collecting ideas for recycling household textiles and vintage linens – including Grandma’s doilies. Turn tablecloths, T-shirts, and thrift shop treasures into contemporary heirlooms and useful accessories.
Participants will learn Mulari’s laundering/whitening tips and how to create special gifts with priceless memories attached. This free hour-long program is for young to mature adults and anyone interested in reusing household textiles.
The program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.